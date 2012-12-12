BRIEF-Incyte reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Incyte reports 2016 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results, provides 2017 financial guidance and updates on key clinical programs
ZURICH, Dec 12 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date June 27, 2037 Auction date Dec 12, 2012 Allotted (mln Sfr) 298.95 Retained (mln Sfr) 300 Issue price (pct) 106.1 Yield (pct) 0.969 Bid/Cover ratio 1.14 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 341.45
* Incyte reports 2016 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results, provides 2017 financial guidance and updates on key clinical programs
NEW YORK, Feb 14 As century-old Wall Street brokerages have agonized over the fate of a major U.S. regulation on retirement advice, younger Silicon Valley counterparts have coolly shrugged their shoulders.
* Healthcare weighs as markets poised for Yellen speech (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)