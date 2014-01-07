European shares hold on to gains as US rate decision nears - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
ZURICH Jan 7 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was auctioning two 1.50 percent bonds, one maturing in 2025 and the other in 2042, in a tender.
NEW YORK, March 15 The dollar edged lower on Wednesday, as investors awaited a widely-expected interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve, but grew cautious about the rate outlook this year given lingering uncertainty with the Trump administration's fiscal policy.
LONDON, March 15 Zero interest rates, political risk and an uncertain future? The euro currency is holding up quite nicely for all that, with perhaps a little help from its near neighbours.