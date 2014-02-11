BRIEF-Aryzta Chairman McGann says he wouldn't consider taking on a more executive role - conf call
* I wouldn't consider taking on a more executive role - Aryzta Chairman McGann- conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH Feb 11 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was auctioning a 2 percent bond maturing in 2021, a 1.25 pct bond maturing in 2024, and a 4 percent one in 2049, in a tender.
* I wouldn't consider taking on a more executive role - Aryzta Chairman McGann- conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 13 Generic drugmaker Mylan said on Monday it had reached a settlement with Roche providing "a clear pathway" for the launch of its biosimilar version of the Swiss company's top-selling breast cancer drug Herceptin in major markets.
* Mylan announces global settlement and license agreements with Genentech and Roche on herceptin