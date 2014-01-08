Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH, Jan 8 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.5 Maturity date 24 Jul 2025 Auction date 08 Jan 2014 Allotted (mln Sfr) 589.920 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 101.50 Yield (pct) 1.358 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 90.1 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 649.920
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 10 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it was compliant with tax laws, a week after federal law enforcement officials raided three of the company's buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)