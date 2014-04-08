Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
ZURICH, April 8 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was auctioning two 1.25 percent bonds, one maturing in 2024 and the other in 2037, in a tender.
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
BADEN BADEN, March 18 Finance chiefs of the world's top 20 economies pledged on Saturday to finalise new banking regulations, easing concerns that the new U.S. administration would pull out of a long-delayed global accord known as Basel III.
WASHINGTON, March 18 Longer-term use of the oral blood thinner Xarelto significantly cut the risk of recurrence of potentially life-threatening blood clots with no additional major bleeding compared with low-dose aspirin in patients at elevated risk, according to data presented on Saturday.