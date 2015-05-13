FOREX-Dollar edges higher, but gains tempered amid U.S.-China uncertainty
* Euro touches 3-week low vs dollar (Updates prices, adds comments)
ZURICH, May 13 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 0.5 Maturity date 27 MAY 2030 Auction date 13 MAY 2015 Allotted (mln Sfr) 317.925 Retained (mln Sfr) 300 Issue price (pct) 103.000 Yield (pct) 0.295 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.91 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 608.725 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Euro touches 3-week low vs dollar (Updates prices, adds comments)
April 6 A U.S. appeals court ruled that Mylan Inc's proposed generic version of the blood thinner Angiomax would not infringe on patents held by The Medicines Company.
NEW YORK, April 6 A second wind for U.S. staffing companies' stocks, which rallied after President Trump's election, could rest on whether optimism over his agenda leads to sustained strength for the economy and employment.