ZURICH, July 8 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 0.5 Maturity date 27 May 2030 Auction date 8 July 2015 Allotted (mln Sfr) 132.420 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 102.95 Yield (pct) 0.297 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.49 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 198.420