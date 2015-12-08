DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** ----------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MARCH 30
ZURICH Dec 8 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening two bonds. It will top up its 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2026 and top up its 4 percent bond maturing in 2049 in tenders. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** ----------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MARCH 30
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement in relation to a binding letter of intent to develop products with a Swiss manufacturer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: