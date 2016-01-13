ZURICH, Jan 13 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 0.5 Maturity date May 30, 2030 Auction date Jan 13 Allotted (mln Sfr) 315.377 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 105.25 Yield (pct) 0.130 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.34 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 422.877 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)