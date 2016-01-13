Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
ZURICH, Jan 13 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 2.0 Maturity date 25 JUN. 2064 Auction date Jan 13 Allotted (mln Sfr) 71.450 Retained (mln Sfr) 300 Issue price (pct) 155.00 Yield (pct) 0.667 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.32 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 300 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent