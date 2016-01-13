ZURICH, Jan 13 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 2.0 Maturity date 25 JUN. 2064 Auction date Jan 13 Allotted (mln Sfr) 71.450 Retained (mln Sfr) 300 Issue price (pct) 155.00 Yield (pct) 0.667 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.32 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 300 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)