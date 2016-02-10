ZURICH, Feb 10 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issues on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date 28 May 2026 Auction date 10 Feb 2016 Allotted (mln Sfr) 64.10 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 115.50 Yield (pct) -0.240 Alloc at issue price (pct) Bid/Cover ratio Total bids received (mln Sfr) 99.10 Coupon (pct) 1.5 Maturity date 30 April 2042 Auction date 10 Feb 2016 Allotted (mln Sfr) 273.72 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 131.35 Yield (pct) 0.260 Alloc at issue price (pct) Bid/Cover ratio Total bids received (mln Sfr) 313.22 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)