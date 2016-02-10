MOVES-Credit Suisse loan salesman Mullarkey departs
NEW YORK, April 10 Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.
ZURICH, Feb 10 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issues on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date 28 May 2026 Auction date 10 Feb 2016 Allotted (mln Sfr) 64.10 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 115.50 Yield (pct) -0.240 Alloc at issue price (pct) Bid/Cover ratio Total bids received (mln Sfr) 99.10 Coupon (pct) 1.5 Maturity date 30 April 2042 Auction date 10 Feb 2016 Allotted (mln Sfr) 273.72 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 131.35 Yield (pct) 0.260 Alloc at issue price (pct) Bid/Cover ratio Total bids received (mln Sfr) 313.22 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
