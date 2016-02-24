ZURICH Feb 24 Swiss 10-year government bond
yields fell to a record low of -0.406 percent on
Wednesday, Reuters data showed.
Government bonds are typically seen as a safe haven in times
of economic uncertainty, and yields drop as demand grows.
Markets have experienced a rout in equity and bank debt since
early 2016, and many central banks around the world have imposed
negative interest rates to boost spending, making it less
attractive for large investors to deposit money.
The Swiss National Bank's deposit rate is currently set at
-0.75 percent.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan warned earlier this week that
loose monetary policy may be reaching its limits and may not be
enough to shield countries from economic problems.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)