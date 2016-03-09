ZURICH, March 9 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 0.50 Maturity date 27 May 2030 Auction date 9 March 2016 Allotted (mln Sfr) 103.900 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 108.50 Yield (pct) -0.094 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.366 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 141.900 Coupon (pct) 4.00 Maturity date 6 Jan 2049 Auction date 9 March 2016 Allotted (mln Sfr) 330.325 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 217.50 Yield (pct) 0.260 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.067 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 352.325 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)