DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH, April 13 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 2.00 Maturity date 25 May 2022 Auction date 13 April 2016 Allotted (mln Sfr) 330.1 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 116.5 Yield (pct) -0.652 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.3 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 435.1 Coupon (pct) 2.00 Maturity date 25 June 2064 Auction date 13 April 2016 Allotted (mln Sfr) 88.3 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 177.0 Yield (pct) 0.286 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.8 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 157.65 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.