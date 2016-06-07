European shares snap losing streak on solid earnings, macro data
* Live Markets blog: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH, June 7 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was offering a 0 percent bond maturing in 2029 in a tender. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Live Markets blog: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* New contract runs from 1 January 2018 for a period of 10 years Source text - http://bit.ly/2kSh6iP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced today that board of directors has accepted resignation of Yuval Shaked, SHL'S CEO