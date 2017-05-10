FOREX-Dollar rises after Fed Dudley's comments, yen falls

* Fed's Dudley confident rising wages would boost U.S. inflation * Yen weakens as BOJ downplays reduction of stimulus * Sterling slips in advance of Brexit negotiations start (Updates market action) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 19 The dollar gained on Monday as an influential U.S. Federal Reserve official expressed confidence that rising wages would help revive domestic inflation, which has shown signs of softening recently. The yen fell to two-week lows