UPDATE 1-Siemens to pick banks for blockbuster Healthineers listing - sources
* Goldman already looking after some IPO preparations - sources
ZURICH, Nov 9 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 0.5 Maturity date May 30, 2058 Auction date Nov 9, 2016 Allotted (mln Sfr) 236.3 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 115.00 Yield (pct) 0.129 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.24 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 293.0 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.
ZURICH, Jan 25 A consortium set up to explore the use of blockchain technology in the insurance industry plans to announce several new members in the coming weeks, and by 2018 could create an organisation to manage contracts and claims, an executive involved told Reuters.