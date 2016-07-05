HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 2 at 12:07 P.M. EST/1707 GMT
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
LONDON, July 5 The yield on Switzerland's 50-year government bond fell below zero for the first time on Tuesday, Reuters data showed.
All benchmark bonds on the Swiss curve are now negative yielding, after the 50-year yield fell to a record low of -0.003 percent. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Jamie McGeever)
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
LONDON, Feb 2 Citigroup said investment banks will remain the main players in hedging energy products even though oil majors are carving out a role in the sector as some banks cut their exposure.
* Euro zone periphery's bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds details on Bank of England meeting, updates prices)