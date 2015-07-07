ZURICH, July 7 Yields on Switzerland's 10-year government bond on Tuesday turned negative for the first time since early June, Thomson Reuters data showed, amid sell-offs in the futures market for oil and uncertainty over Greece's financial future.

The yield fell to a session-low of -0.004 percent as a steep drop in oil futures added to expectations of low inflation, a key factor in determining bond yields.

Uncertainty over Greece's position in the euro zone has also sparked a rush into assets like Swiss bonds which are considered safe-haven securities. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)