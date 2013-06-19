LONDON, June 19 (IFR) - Top-rated Swiss-franc denominated long-term bonds could suffer the most severe losses if interest rates rise, according to a note from UBS Wealth Management this week, which recommended that investors instead seek exposure to higher yielding paper and covered bonds.

The report, entitled Long-Term Sells, explores the consequences of a rise in interest rates for long-dated high-grade bonds in the major currencies.

UBS Chief Investment Office Wealth Management analysts warn of the danger facing Swiss government bonds which are near the theoretical limits of how high they can go.

"A positive scenario of strong economic expansion would result in a very negative outcome for all high-grade bond markets," said the analysts.

Even after the Fed inspired volatility of the previous week, which saw 10-year Swiss swap rates hit 18-month highs, Eidgenossen are still in negative yield territory out to three years.

Longer on the curve, 10-year Swiss governments yield less than 0.8%, against US Treasuries and UK Gilts at over 2%. Even JGBs yield more than 10-year Swiss, at 0.81% on Wednesday.

The upside is therefore severely limited, while the downside is wide open, UBS said.

The low current yields in the Swiss franc market provide the least protection against rising rates, according to the report, and while bonds will be impacted across the curve, the effect will be most pronounced for longer term deals.

"The long end does have its own risks - it is called DV01," explained one trader at another Swiss bank. "I see many of our more astute retail customers as well as the ALM type institutionals engaging in a rolling long-end purchase programme, with 3-5% of that portion of their portfolio redeeming each year."

RATES HEADING NORTH

The central macro scenario in the UBS note is for moderate global economic expansion over the next two to four years, which will result in marked increases in medium to longer term interest rates.

Swiss franc bonds on a currency-unhedged basis could suffer the largest losses in such an environment, the report suggests, as they also would with a stronger or weaker growth backdrop than that base case assumption.

On a currency-hedged basis, British pound bonds could fare the worst.

The report goes on to highlight that some highly rated corporate deals are trading at expensive levels compared to government bonds, not just in Swiss francs.

The authors thus recommend switching from government bonds and highly rated corporate deals into covered issues or lower-rated investment-grade bonds.

The report focuses on total return to the investors that make up the Swiss bank's client base, and looks towards preservation of value over the long term.

The wealth management unit is a global player reaching well beyond its domestic market, and has clients in more than 40 countries worldwide.

"Obviously it remains part of a diversified broader asset allocation plan to have some currency diversification, even in Switzerland," said a trader at another Swiss institution.

This is borne out by recent deal statistics, where small but appreciable amounts of new euro and dollar deals get booked in Switzerland.

A very recent example is this month's Nestle USD500m 2% December 2019 6.5-year, which saw Swiss accounts take 33%. Away from domestic names, Swiss accounts took 7% (EUR49m) of French Unibail, 4% (EUR24m) of Spanish Abertis and a similar amount of British SSE, all of which deals priced in early June.

Other conclusions from the report saw yen denominated Japanese government paper being the best buy on a currency hedged or unhedged basis for ultra high grade investments, while further down the spectrum, lower rated US dollar corporate bonds were the star performers in the scenarios outlined. (Reporting by Jon Penner, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)