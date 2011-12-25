* Chairman says sale is not an option at the moment-paper
* Says SIX Group would be worth 3-4 bln Sfr if listed
* Wants to use proceeds from Eurex sale for buys, joint
ventures
ZURICH, Dec 25 The Swiss stock exchange,
SIX Group, wants to stay independent although its German
counterpart, Deutsche Boerse AG, has shown an
interest in joining forces several times, its Chairman Peter
Gomez told a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.
"I think Deutsche Boerse estimates it would see economies of
scale and an extension of its European business," Gomez said in
an interview with NZZ am Sonntag.
"Its primary objective would be to make us an important
shareholder of the new entity, which would strengthen the
position of Deutsche Boerse in the merger with the New York
Stock Exchange," he said.
But Gomez said that, even though it was his job to look at
all options, SIX Group wanted to stay independent.
"A sale is not an option at the moment," he said, adding the
group would be worth 3-4 billion Swiss francs if listed.
SIX Group sold its stake in electronic derivatives exchange
Eurex to Deutsche Boerse this summer and wants to use the 800
million Swiss francs ($852.61 mln) proceeds for acquisitions and
joint ventures, Gomez said.
"An international trading platform similar to Turquoise or
Chi-X would be an option," he said. "Or we could buy a clearing
and settlement organisation abroad."
He also said the merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext
could lead to acquisition opportunities.
"The European Union will probably only approve the merger if
the two partners sell certain businesses. That would be very
interesting for us: some attractive activities might come up for
sale," he said.
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have proposed to sell
equity-option businesses across Europe and to give rivals access
to a major derivatives clearing house, in an effort to win
support for their merger from antitrust regulators.
($1=0.9383 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mike Nesbit)