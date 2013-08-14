European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH Aug 14 The Swiss federal government expects to end 2013 with a modest budget surplus instead of a previously forecast deficit.
The government said on Wednesday that it expects a surplus of around 0.6 billion Swiss francs ($642 million), compared with its earlier projection for a deficit of 0.4 billion francs. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by John Stonestreet)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.