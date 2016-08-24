ZURICH Aug 24 The Swiss government forecast on Wednesday a wave of tax revenue amid negative interest rates that encourage taxpayers to pay up early will produce a headline federal budget surplus of 1.7 billion Swiss francs ($1.76 billion) this year.

But it saw an underlying deficit of 0.1 billion francs, narower than the previous projection of 0.5 billion in June thanks to one-off income, the government said on Wednesday.

It expected structural deficits of up to 2 billion francs from 2018, adding it would announce more steps later this year to address the gap.

The government had said in June it expected the federal budget deficit to widen to around 600 million francs next year due to, among other factors, the costs of rising numbers of asylum seekers.

($1 = 0.9671 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)