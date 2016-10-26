ZURICH Oct 26 The Swiss government on Wednesday raised its forecast for the budget surplus this year to 2.2 billion Swiss francs ($2.22 billion), more than the previously expected 1.7 billion francs, mainly due to windfall tax revenue amid negative interest rates.

"Revenues are expected to be 1.7 billion Swiss francs higher than in the budget, and 0.5 billion francs higher than in the June estimate," the Swiss finance ministry said in a statement.

Excluding one-off factors the budget would be in balance, still better than the budgeted 2016 deficit of 0.5 billion.

The government said last week it would scrap the interest paid on early federal tax payments from next year after negative rates imposed by the central bank had prompted more taxpayers to pay early.

($1 = 0.9920 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)