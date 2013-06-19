* Swiss voters backed controls on executive pay in March
* Discord unusual in Swiss business elite
* Swiss watch federation quit Economiesuisse in February
ZURICH, June 19 The two heads of the main Swiss
business lobby Economiesuisse announced on Wednesday they were
both stepping down after the organisation came under heavy fire
over its failed campaign to oppose strict controls on executive
pay.
Economiesuisse said in a statement that Rudolf Wehrli, who
only took over as president in October, would step down at the
end of August as he did not have enough time to devote to the
task of overhauling the lobby group.
Chairman Pascal Gentinetta is leaving immediately due to
differences of opinion about the strategic direction of the
organisation, Economiesuisse said, adding that chief economist
Rudolf Minsch would take over his role on an interim basis.
The group said it was working on a review of its priorities
and structures, including aiming to improve its campaigning
activities and strengthening its communication with the public,
political parties and other decision makers.
The departures illustrate a level of infighting that is
unusual among the usually close-knit Swiss business elite.
Economiesuisse represents 100,000 companies from all sectors
employing 2 million people.
Economiesuisse had campaigned heavily against proposals
adopted by a large majority of Swiss voters in a referendum in
March to force listed companies to give shareholders a binding
vote on compensation.
It was accused of scaremongering after warning of an exodus
of multinationals from Switzerland if the plan was adopted. It
also commissioned a film, eventually scrapped, that suggested
the proposal could plunge the country into civil strife.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Stephen Nisbet)