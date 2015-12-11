FOREX-Dollar steadies after U.S. healthcare bill pulled
ZURICH Dec 11 Switzerland's government selected Ueli Maurer, now defence minister, to succeed Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf as the country's next finance minister, the NZZ newspaper reported on its website on Friday.
Maurer is a member of the right-wing Swiss People's Party, which got a second seat on the seven-member cabinet this week.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields)
