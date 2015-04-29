ZURICH, April 29 State-owned China Construction
Bank (CCB)has applied to Switzerland's
FINMA for a banking licence in the country, a spokesman for the
regulator said on Wednesday.
Chinese state-owned banks have been aggressively expanding
overseas in recent years, partly aiming to facilitate the
internationalisation of the Chinese yuan currency.
"I can confirm that we received an application for a Swiss
banking license by the CCB this month," a FINMA spokesman said
in an emailed statement.
CCB had no official comment outside of normal business
hours.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Additional reporting by Engen
Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)