ZURICH, April 29 State-owned China Construction
Bank (CCB) has applied for a Swiss banking
licence, a spokesman for Switzerland's financial regulator said
on Wednesday.
The country is keen to attract a Chinese bank to help its
bid to be a major trading hub in China's renminbi currency.
Sources told Reuters in March that CCB had plans to set up
branches in eight countries this year, including Switzerland.
"I can confirm that we received an application for a Swiss
banking licence by the CCB this month," a spokesman for
Berne-based regulator FINMA said in an emailed statement.
CCB had no official comment outside of normal business
hours.
The FIMMA spokesman did not elaborate on the length of time
it would take to until approval is granted.
Chinese state-owned banks have been expanding aggressively
overseas in recent years, partly aiming to facilitate the
internationalisation of China's currency.
In January, the Swiss central bank and the People's Bank of
China agreed to establish clearing arrangements in Switzerland
for trading of the renminbi and to extend a pilot scheme for
clients of Swiss banks.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Additional reporting by Engen
Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Jason Neely)