ZURICH Jan 24 Switzerland's finance minister
expects the state-owned China Construction Bank (CCB) to open a
Swiss branch sometime in 2015, this after an agreement this week
to establish clearing arrangements in Switzerland for trading of
China's currency.
"The aim is that the China Construction Bank has a hub in
Switzerland by the end of this year," Finance Minister Eveline
Widmer-Schlumpf is quoted as saying by Swiss newswire SDA, while
speaking on Friday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum
in Davos.
Widmer-Schlumpf said the bank had shown a clear desire to
set up a branch in Switzerland, either in Geneva or Zurich, but
that it had not yet filed an application and that a few
regulatory questions needed to be answered first.
A spokesman for the Swiss finance department confirmed
Widmer-Schlumpf's comments. A representative for CCB was not
immediately available for comment outside of business hours.
News of a CCB's possible arrival in Switzerland follows an
agreement this week between the Swiss National Bank and the
People's Bank of China to establish clearing arrangements in
Switzerland for trading of the yuan, or renminbi, and extend a
pilot scheme for clients of Swiss banks.
Switzerland has sought to attract a Chinese bank in order to
help strengthen its case to be a major renminbi trading hub.
Until recently, transactions in China's currency have been
impractical for all but very large European companies that are
able to involve China's central bank in a deal, because the
renminbi is not freely convertible.
China's central bank has already chosen Sydney, Seoul,
Paris, Luxembourg, London, Frankfurt, Singapore and Hong Kong as
global centres for renminbi trading, as part of efforts to
promote the use of its currency in international trade.
