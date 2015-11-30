ZURICH Nov 30 The People's Bank of China has
authorised the Zurich branch of the China Construction Bank to
be the renminbi clearing bank in Switzerland as of today, the
Swiss National Bank said on Monday.
The authorisation implements a memorandum of understanding
the countries' central banks signed in January on renminbi
clearing arrangements, it added in a statement.
"The availability of renminbi clearing services will
facilitate and promote the use of the renminbi in cross-border
transactions between companies and financial institutions," it
said. The development of a renminbi market in Switzerland will
also bolster Switzerland as a financial centre, it added.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)