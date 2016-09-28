ZURICH, Sept 28 The Swiss Air Force cancelled flights with Airbus Super Puma helicopters after a fatal crash on Wednesday that killed two pilots and injured a crew member, the defence ministry said.

The cause of the crash at the Gotthard Pass in the Alps was still under investigation, Air Force Commander Aldo Schellenberg told a news conference in Bern. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)