ZURICH, Sept 2 Top Swiss politicians came out on Friday in support of steps the Swiss National Bank has taken to limit the rally of the record-strong Swiss franc, potentially strengthening the central bank's resolve to consider currency interventions.

The SNB has been heavily criticised for interventions it waged in 2009 and 2010 to cap the franc's appreciation, and Chairman Philipp Hildebrand has faced calls he resign for steering the central bank to its biggest loss ever last year.

With the franc soaring to flirt with parity with the euro last month, the SNB has this time around chosen to try to weaken the currency by boosting liquidity in the money market, pushing short-term yields into negative territory.

Yet the measures did not help for long and the franc has jumped again this week amid resurgent concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and the health of the global economy, prompting economists to say further action from the SNB may be needed.

"The Swiss National Bank alone is responsible for currency policy," the government said in a statement after an annual meeting of the Swiss political elite.

"All federal political parties and the government stood expressly behind the measures the Swiss National Bank has taken."

The strong franc is prompting concerns Switzerland may be headed for a recession. Exports and company profits have begun to slip and politicians have warned of rising unemployment.

To cushion the economy , the Swiss government has announced an 870 million Swiss franc ($1.09 billion) plan to support the economy, focused on boosting unemployment insurance and other steps. ($1 = 0.796 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Patrick Graham)