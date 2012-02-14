ZURICH Feb 14 Switzerland would be
prepared to examine a concrete offer from rival Dassault to buy
figher jet planes if it were to be presented with one, its
defence minister said on Tuesday.
"We've asked the French to give us a really concrete offer,"
Defence Minister Ueli Maurer told a news conference on Tuesday.
"If we really do get a lower offer, we'd be able to look at
it. We only have a deal with Sweden when the parliament's given
the funding and there's possibly been a referendum," he said.
In November the government opted to buy 22 JAS-39 Gripens
for a price tag of 3.1 billion Swiss francs ($3.4 bln) over
rival bids for the Rafale built by France's Dassault Aviation
and EADS's Anglo-German-Italian Eurofighter
Typhoon.
Newspapers hreported that Dassault had made a cheaper
counter bid, but Maurer said he had not received another offer
from Dassault.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)