ZURICH, March 6 Swiss consumer prices recorded their sharpest fall in nearly three years in February, highlighting the challenge facing Switzerland's central bank in protecting the economy from deflation since dropping a currency cap.

On Jan. 15, the SNB stunned markets by removing its cap of 1.20 for the franc against the euro, suggesting defending the Swiss currency at that level was becoming too costly.

The franc has since strengthened sharply, increasing deflationary pressures.

Consumer prices fell 0.8 percent year on year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday, the sharpest drop since June 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.

February's fall follows year-on-year declines of 0.5 percent in January and 0.3 percent in December.

"The deflationary road is now paved for the Swiss economy and should impact the Swiss Franc in that sense," IG Bank analyst Laurent Bakhtiari wrote in a note, implying the SNB may take a more dovish stance -- such as lowering interest rates further into negative territory -- to weaken Switzerland's currency and curb deflation.

The euro was down 0.5 percent against the franc at 1157 GMT.

The Statistics Office said February's month-on-month decline of 0.3 percent was due mainly to falls in petrol and diesel fuel, groceries, and package holidays, while fruit and vegetables as well as rental fees became costlier. (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Joshua Franklin; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Andrew Heavens)