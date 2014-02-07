ZURICH Feb 7 Swiss tax authorities have closed
an investigation into the records of a company once led by the
country's economy minister that had been triggered by reports
the firm had held millions of Swiss francs in an offshore tax
haven.
"We consider the matter as closed," said Yvonne von
Kauffungen, spokeswoman for the tax authority of the canton of
Berne, declining to give further details.
The Ammann-Group, a family-owned engineering group that was
led by Swiss economy minister Johann Schneider-Ammann from 1989
until his election to the Swiss government in 2010, said in a
statement the tax authority had found no irregularities.
Swiss television programme SRF Rundschau reported had last
month that Ammann-Group had kept 263.5 million Swiss francs
($290 million) in Jersey until 2009, when the money was
transferred back to Switzerland, a year before Schneider-Ammann
joined the government.
The group said then that it had kept the appropriate tax
authorities and auditors completely informed at all times and
had complied with all laws.
($1 = 0.8982 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Alice Baghdjian)