ZURICH Nov 2 The Swiss federal government will
post a budget surplus of 1.4 billion Swiss francs for 2011, less
than anticipated earlier this year as a result of the economy
softening due to the strong currency, the finance ministry said
on Wednesday.
"The decline is chiefly due to measures to offset the
strength of the franc as well as recent changes to revenues,"
the finance ministry said in a statement.
The surplus conmpares with an originally budgeted deficit of
600 million francs. Yet it is 1.1 billion francs lower than the
2011 surplus forecast in June.
That is because federal tax revenue is expected to fall as
the economy loses momentum. Direct federal tax receipts declined
in the third quarter, and the strong currency also reduced tax
revenue on gasoline and tobacco, the finance ministry said
without elaboration.
Both the government and the central bank expect growth to
slow as the strong franc weighs.
To try to soften the blow to the economy, the Swiss National
Bank on Sept. 6 announced a cap of 1.20 francs per euro. So far
that ceiling has held.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Stephen Nisbet)