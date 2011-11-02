ZURICH Nov 2 The Swiss federal government will post a budget surplus of 1.4 billion Swiss francs for 2011, less than anticipated earlier this year as a result of the economy softening due to the strong currency, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

"The decline is chiefly due to measures to offset the strength of the franc as well as recent changes to revenues," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The surplus conmpares with an originally budgeted deficit of 600 million francs. Yet it is 1.1 billion francs lower than the 2011 surplus forecast in June.

That is because federal tax revenue is expected to fall as the economy loses momentum. Direct federal tax receipts declined in the third quarter, and the strong currency also reduced tax revenue on gasoline and tobacco, the finance ministry said without elaboration.

Both the government and the central bank expect growth to slow as the strong franc weighs.

To try to soften the blow to the economy, the Swiss National Bank on Sept. 6 announced a cap of 1.20 francs per euro. So far that ceiling has held. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Stephen Nisbet)