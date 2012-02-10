* CPI y/y -0.8 pct vs forecast for -0.7 pct

* CPI m/m -0.4 pct vs forecast for -0.3 pct

* Worsening euro crisis would lead to deflation -SNB

ZURICH, Feb 10 Swiss consumer prices fell for the fourth month in a row in January, data showed on Friday, adding fuel to a debate over whether the country's central bank should weaken the franc further to counter the threat of recession and deflation.

Swiss consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in January from a month earlier, the Federal Statistics Office said. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a fall of 0.3 percent.

Prices were down 0.8 percent year on year compared with forecasts of 0.7 percent.

Safe-haven investors worried about the euro zone's debts pushed the franc 20 percent higher in just a few months last year, prompting the SNB to cap the currency at a limit of 1.20 to the euro in September.

But with the ongoing euro crisis sapping demand for Swiss goods, many sectors of the economy - notably exporters and the tourist trade - remain under pressure, and politicians and lobby groups have said the franc needs to be weakened further.

"The cap ...is preventing an even sharper fall in the price level. Lifting the cap could clearly reduce deflation pressure and give some relief to the export sector," said Joerg Zeuner, analyst at VP Bank.

Thomas Jordan, interim SNB chairman, warned earlier this week that an escalation of the euro zone crisis could lead to a severe risk of deflation.

"We stand ready to take further measures if the economic outlook and the risk of deflation so require," he said.

Reto Huenerwadel, analyst at UBS, said he expected January's data to mark a low print in the CPI series, adding it would not by itself act as a catalyst for a shift in central bank policy.

"For the SNB this does not change anything at all... A decision on the (franc) floor will not be based on a single CPI print," he said.

