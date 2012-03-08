* CPI y/y -0.9 pct, in line with forecasts

ZURICH, March 8 Swiss prices rose in February month-on-month for the first time since September, suggesting the Swiss National Bank's cap on the soaring Swiss franc is helping the economy absorb the effects of the strong currency.

Swiss consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in February from a month earlier, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a rise of 0.2 percent. Prices were down 0.9 percent year-on-year, in line with forecasts.

The month-on-month rise in prices was chiefly due to rising rents and higher price for air transport and petroleum products, the statistics office said.

"We see signs of a turnaround. The core inflation figure is positive again suggesting the decline in prices is bottoming out," said Cornelia Luchsinger, senior economist at ZKB.

The figures may take some pressure off the Swiss National Bank, which set a cap of 1.20 francs to the euro last September to put a halt to a rapid surge in the currency, which threatened to tip the country into recession.

Politicians and lobby groups have called for the SNB to do more to weaken the currency, which is still 30 percent stronger than before the start of the financial crisis in 2008.

In a speech last week, interim SNB President Thomas Jordan reiterated the central bank's determination to enforce the cap and prevent deflationary risks.

The SNB, which will present its revised growth and inflation forecasts at a policy review next week, said in December it expects prices to slip 0.3 percent this year.

The inflation print is the latest in a string of more upbeat data in recent weeks suggesting the outlook for the Swiss economy is not as bleak as feared. The economy grew unexpectedly in the fourth quarter, while exports recovered in January.

Adding to signs the threat of deflation is easing, core inflation -- which strips out more volatile components like food beverages, seasonal products, energy and fuel -- posted a year-on-year reading of 0.2 percent in February.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Martin De Sa'Pinto)