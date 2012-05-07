* April Swiss CPI falls 1 pct y/y, up 0.1 pct m/m

* Core inflation at -1.2 pct y/y

* Monthly rise on higher prices for petrol, travel, summer clothes

* SNB capped franc in Sept. at 1.20 to limit deflation risks

By Andrew Thompson and Catherine Bosley

ZURICH, May 7 Swiss consumer prices barely rose in April, leaving them lower on an annual basis and reinforcing the rationale behind the Swiss National Bank's currency cap to shield the economy from deflation.

Data showed on Monday that Swiss consumer prices rose just 0.1 percent last month from March, held up chiefly by higher prices for petrol, summer clothing, package holiday tours and air transport.

On an annual basis, prices fell 1.0 percent, the Federal Statistics Office said. It was the seventh consecutive decline in the year-on-year index, which has been falling since October 2011.

Core inflation - which strips out more volatile components like food and beverages, seasonal products, energy and fuel - fell 1.2 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

"Inflation should remain in negative territory for some months," said Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron. "For the SNB this probably means no change - given inflation remains for now more or less in line with their forecast."

To contain the risk of the red-hot franc tipping the economy into recession and deflation, the Swiss National Bank capped the currency last September at 1.20 per euro.

Although the SNB forecasts prices falling this year, the economy has so far escaped contraction and the central bank forecasts growth of around 1 percent for 2012.

The SNB has said it is ready to take further steps if deflation risks make it necessary.

Yet most analysts contend further measures do not seem imminent as unemployment remains low, leading indicators such as the sentiment gauge KOF signal rising momentum and the Alpine economy seems generally more robust than its neighbours.

The jobless rate clocked in at 3.1 percent in April, data on Monday also showed.

