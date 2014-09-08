ZURICH, Sept 8 Swiss consumer prices were 0.1 percent higher in August compared with the year-ago month and were unchanged compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX AUGUST JULY 2014 AUGUST 2014 2013 Pct change m/m 0.0 -0.4 -0.1 Pct change y/y 0.1 0.0 0.0 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.0 98.9 Core infl. 1* y/y pct 0.1 0.1 0.0 Core infl. 2* y/y pct 0.5 0.4 -0.1 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm l FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median 0.0 pct High 0.0 pct Low -0.2 pct M/M Median -0.1 pct High -0.1 pct Low -0.2 pct BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on For recent Swiss National Bank comments