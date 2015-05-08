(Corrects name of SNB alternate board member in fifth paragraph
to Dewet Moser, not Thomas Moser)
ZURICH May 8 Swiss consumer prices fell at a
faster pace in April than in the previous month, highlighting
increasing deflationary pressures from the soaring Swiss franc.
In April, Swiss consumer prices fell 1.1 percent year on
year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday, steeper than
the 0.9 percent drop posted in the previous month which had been
the biggest annual rate decline since mid-2012.
Prices fell 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, compared to a
0.3 percent increase in March.
The April numbers were lower than economists had forecast in
a Reuters poll and were a sign of further pricing
pressure from the strong franc.
In a speech on Friday, SNB alternate board member Dewet
Moser said the central bank was prepared to be active in the
foreign exchange market to influence monetary conditions.
On Jan. 15, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) abruptly removed
its cap on the franc set at 1.20 per euro and the resulting rise
in the franc has lowered the price of imports into Switzerland
from the euro zone.
In March, the SNB slashed its inflation forecast and is now
predicting prices to fall this year and in 2016.
The rise in the franc sparked fears Switzerland's
export-driven economy could face a recession and separate
jobless data on Friday showed seasonally adjusted unemployment
edged slightly higher in April to 3.3 percent.
Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron believes
the SNB is prepared to buy euros in a bid to weaken the Swiss
franc.
"In general, we expect the SNB to remain active in the
foreign exchange market if the Swiss franc appreciates,"
Botteron wrote in a note.
"Data indicates that the SNB has recently purchased foreign
currencies to prevent the franc from appreciating too much,
probably at a level of EUR/CHF 1.03 and below."
(Reporting by Katharina Bart and Joshua Franklin; Editing by
Ralph Boulton)