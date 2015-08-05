* Consumer prices drop 1.3 pct year on year in July

* Prices fall 0.6 pct vs June, more than expected

* KOF think tank sees no sign of deflationary spiral (Adds comments from KOF think tank)

ZURICH, Aug 5 Swiss consumer prices fell year-on-year in July for the ninth month in a row, highlighting deflationary pressure since the Swiss franc soared against the euro after the central bank removed a cap on its value in January.

Consumer prices dropped 1.3 percent from July 2014, the Federal Statistics Office said, more than the 1.0 percent they fell in June and further than the average forecast of a 1.1 percent drop in a Reuters poll of economists.

It was the steepest year-on-year drop since 1959.

Prices fell 0.6 percent on a monthly basis, compared with a 0.4 percent drop forecast in the Reuters poll. Prices had risen 0.1 percent on the month in June.

The monthly decrease was mainly due to lower prices for clothing and new cars, the statistics office said. Heating oil and hotel stays were also cheaper. Petrol prices rose.

The Swiss National Bank abruptly removed its cap on the franc - set at 1.20 per euro - on Jan. 15. The franc's subsequent surge has lowered the price of imports into Switzerland from the euro zone.

The central bank has said it expects prices to fall this year and in 2016.

The euro was trading around 1.0640 francs after the price data, down less than 0.1 percent.

Klaus Abberger, in charge of the KOF research institute's economic surveys, said the drop in inflation reflected favourable terms of trade that benefit consumers.

"Pressure (on prices) is there but for real deflation there is no sign of a downward spiral at the moment," he told reporters while presenting KOF's July survey of more than 8,000 companies that showed business was stabilising.

Swiss companies were cutting prices and accepting lower margins to remain competitive with European rivals, he said, while the next step was set to be cost cuts.

"The first shock wave seems to be over, but that does not mean that we are back to normal," he said, noting nearly a fifth of companies want to cut staff, more than twice as many as plan to hire.

KOF asks businesses to assess their situation as good, satisfactory or bad, then subtracts "bad" from "good" answers for its index. This edged up for a second consecutive month in July to 8.9 from 8.7 in June.

Hotels, manufacturers and wholesalers were the most pessimistic, while architects, construction companies and financial services groups were upbeat. (Reporting by Michael Shields, Joshua Franklin and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)