* CPI y/y -0.7 pct vs forecast for -0.6 pct

* CPI m/m -0.2 pct vs forecast for 0.0 pct

ZURICH Jan 6 Swiss prices fell in December, data showed on Friday, raising the question whether the central bank is doing enough to weaken the Swiss franc that is threatening to tip the economy into recession.

Swiss consumer prices for the last month of 2011 fell 0.2 percent from a month earlier, while analysts in a Reuters poll had expected them to be flat. They were down 0.7 percent compared with the previous year, versus forecasts for a fall of 0.6 percent.

The Swiss National Bank put a halt to the Swiss franc's appreciation by capping the exchange rate at 1.20 francs per euro on Sept. 6, and so far it has resisted calls to shift the cap to weaken it further. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)