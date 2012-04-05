* CPI up 0.6 pct m/m vs forecast for 0.4 pct
* Rise due to end of seasonal sales for shoes, clothes
* SNB capped franc to limit deflation risks
ZURICH, April 5 Swiss inflation rose for a
second month in a row in March to a higher than expected monthly
rate of 0.6 percent from 0.3 percent in February, easing one of
the tensions that has driven the central bank to act to cap the
franc currency.
The Federal Statistics Office said the rise was largely due
to higher prices for new ranges of clothes and shoes after
winter sales, as well as for crude oil products and new cars.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a rise of 0.4
percent in month-on-month inflation. Prices were down 1 percent
year-on-year from minus 0.9 percent in February, also slightly
higher than average analyst forecasts.
Core inflation - which strips out more volatile components
like food and beverages, seasonal products, energy and fuel -
rose 0.4 percent in March compared to the previous month.
"One major driver is that the statistical office has brought
forward the seasonal repricing of shoes and clothing. The second
driver is the ongoing increase in heating oil and gasoline,"
said Marc Bruetsch, chief economist at Swiss Life Asset
Management.
"We think this is more or less the trough in the annual
negative inflation numbers. In the fourth quarter we will see
positive annual figures again."
Amid fears that a surging franc could tip the economy into
recession and drive an economically debilitating cycle of
falling prices, the Swiss National Bank capped the currency last
September at 1.20 per euro, helping stabilise the economy.
"The trend of a rising price level is likely to continue,
especially as the Swiss economy is likely to survive the dent in
growth without a recession," said Bernd Hartmann of VP Bank.
The SNB has said it is ready to take further steps if
deflation risks make it necessary but prospects of more action
on the franc have receded in recent weeks as data suggested the
economy is unlikely to slip into recession and downwards
pressure on consumer and producer prices is easing.
"The data was stronger than expected as it only dipped a tad
deeper into the red due to substantial rises in food, clothes
and, unsurprisingly, transport prices while core inflation even
held steady," said Nikola Stephan of Informa Global Markets.
"The latest inflation print if anything should calm
deflation fears but is nothing for the SNB to get too excited
about."
Last month, the SNB trimmed its inflation forecast across
its three-year horizon due to a stronger than expected dampening
effect on prices of the 2011 franc surge. It predicts prices
will fall 0.6 percent this year.
SNB Board Member Jean-Pierre Danthine said recently that the
liquidity injections used by major central banks to ease market
strains would not necessarily reignite global inflation.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Martin de Sa'Pinto; editing by
Patrick Graham)