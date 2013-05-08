ZURICH May 8 Swiss consumer prices continued to fall on an annual basis in April, data showed on Tuesday, supporting the case for the Swiss National Bank to maintain the cap on the franc it introduced to ward off deflation.

Prices were flat month-on-month, compared to a forecast for a 0.1 percent rise, and fell 0.6 on the year, in line with forecasts, as prices of summer clothing increased but petroleum products became cheaper.

Seeking to prevent deflation and a recession, the SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro in September 2011 after investors looking for a safe haven from the euro zone crisis had pushed the Swiss currency from one record high to another.

"These are comfortable figures for the SNB that help justify the cap on the franc as the danger of deflation is still there," said Alessandro Bee at Sarasin.

SNB Vice-Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Sunday he saw no reason to abandon the 1.20 per euro cap it imposed on its safe-haven franc currency soon.

Core inflation, which strips out more volatile components like food and beverages, seasonal products, energy and fuel, also fell 0.6 percent in April.