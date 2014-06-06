* Consumer prices rise bigger-than-expected 0.2 pct yr/yr in May

* Biggest rise since September 2011, when SNB set cap on franc

ZURICH, June 6 Swiss consumer prices posted their biggest annual rise since the central bank set a cap on the soaring franc almost three years ago, data showed on Friday, underscoring the success of the move to fend off deflation and recession.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) imposed a cap on the Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro in September 2011 as strong demand drove up the safe-haven currency, hurting the country's exporters and threatening to snuff out price growth.

Prices rose 0.2 percent on the year in May, having risen in November 2013 for the first time since the cap was imposed, the Federal Statistics Office said. The reading exceeded economists' forecasts for 0.1 percent in a Reuters poll.

It was the biggest annual rise since September 2011, when prices increased 0.5 percent, the statistics office said.

The figures chime with recent data showing exports, which bore the brunt of subsequent falls in prices due to the strong currency, are beginning to recover.

Economists said that the rise in consumer prices in May was still muted and that there was no sign of inflationary risk.

"(It's) still below inflation in the euro zone, still very subdued. As long as inflation remains so low, there is really no need in our view for the SNB to change its monetary policy," said Maxime Botteron, an economist at Credit Suisse.

Stronger exports helped the Swiss economy rebound in the first three months of the year from a weak fourth quarter, although this was tempered by a slowdown in private consumption, government data showed last month.

The Swiss central bank is due to hold its next quarterly policy meeting on June 19.

Prices rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in May, helped by the higher cost of groceries, clothing and shoes. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)