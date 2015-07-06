ZURICH, July 6 Swiss consumer prices fell on a yearly basis for the eighth month in a row in June, a sign of the deflationary pressure Switzerland faces from the strong Swiss franc.

Consumer prices fell 1.0 percent from a year ago, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday, less than the 1.2 percent fall in the previous month which was the steepest drop since mid-2009.

The June figure was also less than the 1.2 percent drop forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Prices rose 0.1 percent compared with the previous month, more than the -0.1 percent forecast by economists.

The monthly increase was mainly due to higher prices for new cars and food.

Switzerland's central bank stunned markets in January by abruptly removing its 1.20 francs per euro cap on the Swiss currency. The franc's subsequent surge has lowered the price of imports into Switzerland from the euro zone.

Since then the Swiss National Bank has slashed its inflation forecasts and is now predicting prices will fall this year and in 2016.

The safe-haven franc is also facing upward pressure from investors seeking refuge from the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Greece. (Editing by Michael Shields)