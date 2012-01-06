ZURICH, Jan 6 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.7 percent in December from a year ago and were 0.2 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday .

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX

Dec 2011 Nov 2011 Dec 2010

Pct change m/m -0.2 -0.2 0.0 Pct change y/y -0.7 -0.5 0.5 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.3 99.4 104.2

Core infl. 1* y/y pct -1.1 -1.0 0.1 Core infl. 2* y/y pct -1.6 -1.4 0.1

*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.

FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median -0.6 pct High -0.3 pct Low -0.9 pt

M/M Median 0.0 pct High 0.1 pct Low -0.3 pct

BACKGROUND

