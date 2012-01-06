ZURICH, Jan 6 Swiss consumer prices
fell 0.7 percent in December from a year ago and were
0.2 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal
Statistics Office said on Friday .
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
Dec 2011 Nov 2011 Dec 2010
Pct change m/m -0.2 -0.2 0.0
Pct change y/y -0.7 -0.5 0.5
Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.3 99.4 104.2
Core infl. 1* y/y pct -1.1 -1.0 0.1
Core infl. 2* y/y pct -1.6 -1.4 0.1
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y
Median -0.6 pct
High -0.3 pct
Low -0.9 pt
M/M
Median 0.0 pct
High 0.1 pct
Low -0.3 pct
BACKGROUND
