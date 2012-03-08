ZURICH, March 8 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.9 percent in February from a year ago and were 0.3 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX

Feb 2012 Jan 2012 Feb 2011

Pct change m/m 0.3 -0.4 0.4 Pct change y/y -0.9 -0.8 0.5 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.1 98.9 100.0

Core infl. 1* y/y pct 0.2 -1.0 0.1 Core infl. 2* y/y pct 0.2 -1.4 0.1

*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.

FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median -0.9 High -0.8 Low -1.2

M/M Median 0.2 High 0.3 Low -0.1

BACKGROUND

