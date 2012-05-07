UPDATE 1-Nissan says Ghosn to relinquish CEO role, Saikawa to take helm
* Saikawa serves as Japan auto lobby chief (Recasts, adds details)
ZURICH, May 7 Swiss consumer prices fell 1.0 p ercent from a year ago but were 0.1 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
Apr 2012 Mar 2012 Apr 2011
Pct change m/m 0.1 0.6 0.1 Pct change y/y -1.0 -1.0 0.3 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.8 99.7 100.8
Core infl. 1* y/y pct -1.2 -1.2 -0.1 Core infl. 2* y/y pct -1.5 -1.6 -0.1
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median -0.9 High -0.3 Low -1.0
M/M Median 0.2 High 0.8 Low 0.0
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on
For recent Swiss National Bank comments
* Saikawa serves as Japan auto lobby chief (Recasts, adds details)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 22 Tesla Inc said on Wednesday its mass-market Model 3 sedan was on track for volume production by September, encouraging investors who see the electric vehicle as the avenue to profitability for the young company.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 59 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit compared to the year-earlier period, hit by higher financial costs.